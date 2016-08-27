Adrian Cox offers Steyning date

Adrian Cox, one of the UK's leading reed players, is the latest guest at Steyning Jazz Club on Friday, September 2.

Adrian founded the Adrian Cox Quartet in 2012 acquiring a dedicated and enthusiastic following, playing their energetic mix of traditional jazz and swing from the 30s onwards, in the styles of Benny Goodman to Ben Webster via Ed Hall to Jonny Hodges.

Club spokesman Colin Jilks said: “Adrian has toured and recorded with T J Johnson, Paloma Faith and Bad Manners. He has hand-picked the very best from the UK's leading jazz musicians, to form his quartet: Nils Solberg guitar, who has played from The Kremlin to The Royal Albert Hall, George Trebar double bass and a leading player on the gypsy jazz scene, and Mez Clough drums, a London-based player for the main jazz venues in the UK.

“Since Adrian's last appearance at the club, there have been passionate and growing calls for his return, a return which promises to deliver a spectacular evening of the finest music, all tantalisingly wrapped in Adrian's irresistible playing style, with its syncopated fluidity and lilting cadences.”

Colin added: “This September meeting opens our new season and is membership renewal evening, so join us in a glass of fine wine and renew your membership for the coming year: annual membership is £10.”

Steyning Jazz Club meets at The Steyning Centre, Fletcher’s Croft, 8.30pm. Doors open 7.30pm. Information from Denis Cummings on 01903 814017.