Arun clubs join forces for Rotary Ride

Three Rotary clubs in the Arun district have joined forces for the annual Rotary Ride on Father’s Day.

Littlehampton, Bognor Regis and Bognor Hotham Rotarians are working together to organise the 28km fun ride from Littlehampton to Bognor Regis and back, raising money for End Polio Now.

Geoff Watts, chairman of the community service committee at Littlehampton Rotary Club, said: “The Rotary Ride sponsored cycle is a national initiative in which Rotary clubs across Great Britain and Ireland will be hosting a range of cycle rides for all ages and abilities in aid of End Polio Now.

“For more than 30 years, Rotary and its members have been committed to fighting poliomyelitis across the world. The amount of polio-endemic countries has dropped from 125 to just three, with more than 2.5billion children receiving vaccinations against polio thanks to the help of Rotary.

“So the three local Rotary clubs are inviting members of the public to take part in the cycle ride, getting sponsorship and to get pedalling to raise funds to ‘end polio now’.”

Rotary Ride is a national initiative on Father’s Day weekend. It launched in 2015 and has grown over the past two years.

The Arun ride will start at 9am on Sunday, June 18, at Ferry Road, Littlehampton, by the swing bridge, and finish by 11.30am at the same place, with a turn around point at Hotham Park, Bognor Regis.

For an entry welcome pack, apply to Geoff Watts by email at geoffchwatts@yahoo.co.uk or call 01903 724198 or post to Mr G. Watts, 9 Barn Close, Littlehampton BN17 6JU.