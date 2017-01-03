Young Chichester dancers join the Russian professionals

A group of local dance students from the Ruth Stein School of Dance in Chichester will be appearing in Moscow City Ballet’s production of The Nutcracker at Chichester Festival Theatre this week (January 5-8).

Ballet teacher Natalia Shchelokova is a former principal ballerina with MCB; she settled in Chichester in 2007 and has been teaching ballet since 2012.

“Victor Smirnov-Golovanov, Moscow City Ballet’s founder and artistic director, always wanted to use local kids for the first act in The Nutcracker,” says Natalia. “We are fortunate to have the support of the current artistic director Ludmila Nerubashenko and all the company members to offer our students this opportunity to perform among professional artists.”

The dance students from Ruth Stein School of Dance taking part are:

Madeline Smith, 16

Tallulah Mullholland-Wright, 15

India MacNally, 19

Veronica Smirnova, 12

Skyla Hawthorne, 13

Victoria Fitzpatrick, 14

Rosie Hall, 15

Ellie Haxron, 12

Sophie Reid, 14

Izzy Gregory, 14

