Fast and Furious 8 - a multi-sensory cinematic experience at Cineworld Crawley

Cineworld Crawley will be showing the keenly anticipated action-packed blockbuster, Fast & Furious 8, in the multi-sensory cinematic experience of 4DX from April 12.

Stimulating all five senses, the 4DX offering works in perfect synchronicity with the film to give the viewer a true taste of the adrenaline-racing action in a truly distinctive and personal way; including high-tech motion seats and special effects of wind, fog, rainstorm, lightening, bubbles, water, rain and scents.

4DX has been adopted by the big Hollywood Studios with more than 71 movies, including recent blockbusters such as Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Logan having been screened in 4DX, with upcoming slate to include Fast & Furious 8 and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

Projected to be one of the most immersive experiences in 4DX yet, Fast & Furious 8 will be available in both 2D and 3D formats, and 4DX, which is exclusive to Cineworld.

The 4DX auditorium at Crawley houses 136 specially designed seats, plus a curved screen measuring 12m by 6.6m – bigger than a double decker bus.

Matthew Blinch, General Manager at Cineworld Crawley, comments: “Nearly 600,000 people have tried the 4DX experience at Cineworld and have all sung its praises, so we’re really excited to give our visitors the chance to experience Fast & Furious 8 in this format. The film is so hotly-anticipated and given the genre, is projected to be one of the leading titles to experience in 4DX. Completely exclusive to Cineworld, we cannot wait to see customers’ reactions when they watch this film!”

Fast & Furious 8 will be available in 4DX at Cineworld Crawley from April 12.

To book tickets and for further information on Cineworld Cinemas, visit www.cineworld.com.