Thomas up to sixth as championship race hots up

Teenage motorbike talent Thomas Strudwick moved up to sixth in the standings following round eight of this year’s Moto3 Standard Championship.

The Littlehamtpon Academy student, 14, headed to Lincolnshire to race at the sweeping but technical Cadwell Park track.

Things didn’t start too well for Thomas as light drizzle started to fall whilst he was sat in the pit lane, leaving him with a tenth best time following first qualfying.

Teenage racer Thomas was eager to get back on track and a glowing showing in Q2 saw him earn a seventh-placed starting spot for race one.

Despite getting off to a good start, a scary moment of the penultimate lap saw Thomas almost come off over the infamous mountain, but he stayed onto secure a seventh spot finish.

The Littlehampton racer kept pace with the top four racers in race two but was pipped to third overall in the final race.

Despite losing his podium place on the line, Thomas gathered enough championship points to move up to sixth in the standings.

Following the latest round, Thomas sits just 14 points off the rider in fourth-placed, next up is the Oulton Park Raceway round this weekend.

