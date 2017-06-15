Bespoke hat prize will be on show at Royal Ascot

Hat lover Andrea Mills was delighted to win a bespoke design from Clare Louise Millinery.

Andrea, who lives in Littlehampton, won the prize in a Facebook competition run by the Clanfield-based designer Clare Edmonds.

An avid horse-racing fan, Andrea planned to showcase her beautiful hat at Royal Ascot next week.

It may also make an appearance at the Qatar Goodwood Festival in August, as Andrea usually heads up to the racecourse at least three times during the festival.

Andrea said: “I am always a hat wearer and any occasion, I will find an excuse to wear one.

“After losing two stone with Slimming World, my confidence has grown more and more with finding outfits and hats to complement.”

She also had an added bonus of a second hat for hire for a wedding in Spain.

Clare launched her millinery business six months ago and decided to run the competition as one way of building her business from the ground up.

The £120 hat giveaway was a huge success, reaching more than 75,000 people from far and wide.

Clare said Andrea had never won anything in a competition before and was incredibly surprised to hear she had been chosen.

Visit www.clarelouisemillinery.co.uk for more information.