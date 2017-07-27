Littlehampton set for key Southwater showdown

Littlehampton Cricket Club face a crucial clash at West Sussex Invitation League Division 1 leaders Southwater on Saturday.

James Askew saw his side’s six game winning run brought to an end at the weekend when their scheduled home clash with Horsham Trinity was cancelled owing to the bad weather.

A fine recent run of form has seen Littlehampton climb into third, seven points off place-above Felbridge & Sunnyside and a further 13 points behind league leaders Southwater, with a game in hand.

The fixture list sees Littlehampton travel to Southwater on Saturday, for what could prove crucial in the fight to be crowned champions and gain promotion to the Sussex League next term.

Despite such a massive game, Askew is not putting any pressure on his players.

He said: “It’s a big game but I don’t think it is going to decide anything just yet.

“There will still be plenty of games to go after this one, including our game in hand. However, with a positive result we will put ourselves in a great position with just a few games to go.”

