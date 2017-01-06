'I have been eager to get started and to join the Sussex Family' new Sussex CEO Rob Andrew

New Sussex Chief Executive Rob Andrew has said he is thrilled to officially join the Sussex family in a New Year message.

Andrew was named as the new CEO in November and says he has been eager to join the Sussex family.

In the message to the fans, he said: "May I take this opportunity to firstly wish you a Happy New Year, and I hope that you have enjoyed a restful festive period.

"I’m absolutely thrilled to be able to officially join Sussex at the beginning of 2017 and since my appointment was confirmed back in November, I have been eager to get started and to join the Sussex Family.

"2017 promises to be an exciting year both on and off the field. The squad is shaping up nicely for the new season and the hard work of Keith Greenfield, Mark Davis and the coaching staff is beginning to bear fruit.

"As well as a number of our young stars having pledged their future to the club, we have strengthened the squad with two major signings in the shape of Laurie Evansand Stiaan van Zyl. Add to the mix Vernon Philander, who is currently in fine form for South Africa and will be with us for the first half of the season as overseas player, we are really complementing our existing squad.

"The Professional Cricket department are also aiming to secure another prospect and we hope to be able to bring further news soon.

"Our newly designed membership packages are now on sale for the new season and I know the team have been working really hard to add as many extra benefits as possible to becoming a Member.

"These benefits, such as Boundless, who offer deals on unique experiences, events and great savings on life's essentials, and Sharks Travel, which could see your journeys to and from Hove become much simpler, are a real coup for us and exciting partnerships that we hope will flourish in the future.

"The Sussex Cricket Foundation continue to build better futures and strengthen communities through the power of cricket across Sussex. They’ve now been in operation for over 12 months and having grown since their original inception, they are now broadening their horizons and we look forward to seeing the difference they are making as summer approaches. I am looking forward to working with the Foundation staff and building on the good work across the recreational game in the County.

"We are in the process of finalising a date for a Members Forum when I will get the chance to meet many of you. This will be an opportunity for you, the Member, to ask questions of the panel.

"I look forward to meeting many of you then and indeed, around The 1st CentralCounty Ground when the sun shines!"