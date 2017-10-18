'You do not come to Brighton and get an easy win' - Everton boss Koeman backs Albion's strength at the Amex

'You do not come to Brighton & Hove Albion and get an easy win' - that is the opinion of Everton boss Ronald Koeman as he backs the Premier League newcomers home form.

The Seagulls were held to a 1-1 draw by the Merseysiders on Sunday as Wayne Rooney's late penalty leveled up Anthony Knockaert's first goal of the season.



Until then Albion were on course for a third win of the season, their previous two also both coming in the familiar surroundings of The Amex.



Seven of their eight points have come at home and it's clear their form on the coast will play a big part of their survival bid.



And Koeman has backed them to do that well, hinting that few teams will come away to Brighton and win.



He said: "You do not come to Brighton and get an easy win, you need to fight and play well.



"Brighton did well, they played with very good defensive organisation and they fight. You see it's a promoted team and you can see what they do.



"They have a lot of initiative and good players. They are defensively strong with strong centre-backs. They have a team which is going to compete against all the Premier League teams, that's what they have shown up to now."