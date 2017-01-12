Stuart joins East Preston coaching staff

Craig Stuart has been appointed coach at East Preston Football Club.

Stuart, who was joint manager at Arundel before being sacked last month, will work alongside EP boss Bob Paine.

The former Mullets joint boss also spent four years as an assistant under Simon Butler, before he and Barry Pidgeon took charge for just over a year.

East Preston manager Paine feels getting Stuart on board will boost his coaching staff.

He said: “I’m really pleased to have Craig come into the club. He spent just over a season in charge at Arundel and he’s someone I wanted on board.

“I think my coaching team needed a little boost and Craig will bring this. We are now heading into a crucial part of the season and it’s great to have Craig coming into help out.”

