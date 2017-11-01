Late goals end East Preston's RUR run

East Preston Football Club conceded two goals in the final 15 minutes as they bowed out of the Sussex RUR Cup last night.

EP defender Tom Lyne put through his own net, before Tom Bold also struck to take fellow Southern Combination League Premier Division Broadbridge Heath to a home third-round victory.

East Preston boss Bob Paine, who made seven changes from the team that drew 3-3 with AFC Uckfield in the league three days previous, was pleased with the account his team gave of themselves.

He said: “I made several changes from our previous match and we were beaten in the closing stages.

“We were quite fortunate to go in level at the break and struggled a little going forward all evening.

“It would have been nice to reach the quarter-finals but the league is my priority this season.”

Lyne’s own-goal gave Broadbridge the lead 15 minutes from time.

Bold added a second to seal it for Heath seven minutes later.

EAST PRESTON: Purkis; DaCosta, Lyne, Etherington, Jacob Parazo; Hallett, Barnes; Bull, Franzen-Jones, Hunter; Brodie. Subs: Heryet (Hunter, 62), Huet (Bull, 73), Quirke (Hallett, 80), Cook, Stevenson.