Huet gets the only goal as EP see off Seaford

Daniel Huet got the only goal as East Preston Football Club saw off Seaford Town on Saturday.

Huet’s strike, which came 20 minutes from time, helped EP seal a 1-0 home Southern Combination League Division 1 success.

The win was a third in a row for East Preston as they kept up the pressure on teams above them.

Despite the victory, they remain fifth in the table but with league leaders Little Common losing at third-placed Steyning Town the distance between them and the summit is just four points.

All other teams above East Preston; Mile Oak, Steyning and Saltdean United, won meaning the top five teams are separated by just four points.

EP boss Bob Paine was pleased with the patience his side showed on the way to seeing off Seaford.

He said: “We dominated the match and just had to be patient. We thoroughly deserved the three points but credit to Seaford, they made it difficult for us.

“We’ve now kept six clean sheets in our last eight matches which is a fantastic record.

“It’s shaping up to be three from five to go up so our next two league games are crucial against two of those sides, Mile Oak and Steyning.

“We are in a great position with 13 league games to go - we just have to keep playing as we have been - be patient when we are dominating matches, dig in where we aren’t, relax and we will give ourselves a great chance.”

Ben Head in Seaford’s goal pulled off some remarkable saves to ensure his side went into the break level.

Jack Barnes had three good efforts each stopped by Head as he was beginning to frustrate East Preston.

Rance’s best chance came back out of the crossbar, while Lukas Franzen-Jones could only strike straight at Head.

Seaford had a couple of decent openings but a great recovering tackle from Josh Parazo, then a finger-tip stop from Chris Cook meant it remained level at the interval.

The second half had a similar feel to it with EP continuing to cause Seaford’s backline all sorts of problems.

Huet had a decent opening on the hour after being played in by Hayden Hunter, though, his effort went just over the bar.

Hunter then came close on a couple of occasions before the decisive goal finally came 20 minutes from time.

After being denied by Head moments earlier, Huet was the man who broke the deadlock.

Barnes’ fine through-ball sent Franzen-Jones clear, only for his effort to b e stopped by Head but Huet was quickest to react and slotted home the easiest of chances.

