Golds fail to build on league victory

Littlehampton Town Football Club were unable to make it back-to-back Southern Combination League Premier Division victories for just the second time this season last night.

Luke Donaldson, Luke Gelding, Sam Schaaf and former Golds midfielder Liam Humphreys all struck as Horsham YMCA cruised to an emphatic 4-1 win at The Sportsfield.

Littlehampton went in to the match high on confidence after they ended an 11-game wait for a SCFL Premier Division victory by beating Crawley Down Gatwick on Saturday.

That win was enough to take them off the bottom of the table, but they failed to move further up the standings as YMCA proved too strong on Tuesday.

Donaldson’s pinpoint header handed Horsham YM a 15th-minute lead, which was how it stayed until the break. Gelding and Schaaf struck in around the hour to make it three. Substitute Ben Gray got one back before Humphreys scored against his old club late on.

LITTLEHAMPTON TOWN: Hutchings; Sharpe, T.Bromage, McKay, Bell; Pattenden, Kempson, Bankole, Noble; Amoo, Cole. Subs: Sparks, Gray, Laing, M.Bromage, Askew.