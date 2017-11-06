EP record win as Huet reaches club century

Daniel Huet’s 100th appearance for East Preston Football Club was marked with a Southern Combination League Premier Division win on Saturday.

Huet, who was made captain as he brought up a memorable century for the club, saw his special day capped with a 2-0 home triumph over Crawley Down Gatwick.

Goals in the final 20 minutes from Hayden Hunter and Jack Barnes were enough to see ten-man East Preston to just a fourth league win from 14 games so far this season.

EP boss Bob Paine felt the win was a perfect way to cap what was a special day for frontman Huet.

He said: “This was a first-class performance from the boys and brings a very welcome three points for us.

“We are now unbeaten in our last three league games, having taken five points.

“All the players contributed to a fine team effort and got their just reward of a win and three points.”

Overnight rain made the pitch heavy, which both sides struggled to adapt to in the early exchanges.

Hayden Hunter’s electric pace was causing Crawley Down Gatwick’s right-back no end of problems as he whipped a number of dangerous balls in to the box.

Ryan Quirke fired in a shot, which was saved down low by Crawley Down goalkeeper Sebastian Bos.

The visitors were awarded a penalty soon after the restart, when EP goalkeeper was adjudged to have brought down Oli Leslie. Cook was also shown a yellow card but made a great save with his legs from the spot-kick as it stayed 0-0.

East Preston made Crawley Down pay for that miss as Luke Brodie’s precise ball was volleyed home by Hunter 20 minutes from time.

A superb finish from Barnes, who was sent racing clear with just two minutes left, doubled the home side’s advantage.

After being sent on seven minutes from the end, substitute Matt Searle was shown a straight red card in second half stoppage-time. He was dismissed for a late tackle by referee Greig Walker.

Despite finishing with ten men, EP stood strong to seal a much-needed league win.

East Preston welcome Newhaven to The Lashmar on Saturday.

EAST PRESTON: Cook; DaCosta, Lyne, Etherington, Jacob Parazo; Stevenson, Barnes; Hunter, Quirke, Brodie; Huet. Subs: Searle (Quirke, 83), Bull (Brodie, 86), Josh Parazo, Laughlin, Purkis.