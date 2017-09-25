Arundel appoint Hull as new number two

Newly-appointed Arundel Football Club assistant manager Simon Hull oversaw a defeat in his first game since joining from rivals Wick.

With Mullets boss Richard Towers currently away on holiday, Hull took charge alongside vice-chairman Simon Butler as Arundel suffered a 3-2 extra-time Sussex Senior Cup first-round loss at division-lower Hailsham Town on Saturday.

Robert Lofting and Hayden Briggs twice gave Arundel the lead but on both occasions the home side came back.

Danny Leach then got the winner 11 minutes in to extra-time as Mullets slumped to a seventh consecutive defeat.

Hull, who has joined a team with just one win in all competitions so far this season, admitted the draw of a role within the senior game was too good to turn down.

Towers first met his new assistant during his time at Wick when Hull oversaw the under-18 team at Crabtree Park. He was most recently under-21 manager of Wick, before deciding to become number two at Arundel.

The 40-year-old knows the size of task facing both he and Towers but has every confidence they’ll turn things around.

He said: “I’ve been involved in age group management for a period but when this opportunity came up I felt it was too good to refuse.

“I knew Richard from his time at Wick and in the past two jobs he’s kept teams up. He came in at Wick and turned things around, then kept Arundel up last season after coming in at Christmas.

“The current Arundel team is new to me but I’ve enjoyed my short time with the team.”

Lofting fired Mullets ahead in their Senior Cup tie at Hailsham after 26 minutes but Kris Drake levelled less than a minute later.

Hayden Briggs bagged his first goal for Arundel on the hour to put his side back in front.

Mullets looked on course for just a second win of the season, only to concede deep in to stoppage-time.

A wayward strike deflected off Liam Griffin and beat Lewis Broughton in Arundel’s goal.

Leach then fired Hailsham ahead for the first time 11 minutes in to extra-time as they pulled off a shock win.

Arundel assistant Hull came away pleased with certain aspects following his first game at the club.

He said: “We had chances to go 3-1 ahead, which kills the game and sees us through. Nerves started to kick in as the match wore on and we started to drop deeper.

“I thought the team were going to hold on and go on to reach the next round. The way things are going at the moment, a shot that appears to be going well wide deflects off Liam (Griffin) and goes in.

“They then went on and won the game in extra-time, it’s a tough task ahead here but I’ve got every confidence things will start to turn around.”

ARUNDEL: Broughton; Heffron, Dollner, Griffin, Jenkins; Lofting, A.Biggs, J.Biggs, Jarvis; Briggs, Costen. Subs: Townsend (Costen, 55), Bradley (Briggs, 65).