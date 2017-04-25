Stay safe by not speeding

The introduction this week of harsher penalties for motorists found speeding on UK roads, should be a reminder to motorists that speed limits are there for good reasons.

The Worthing Community SpeedWatch Group, CSW, is backed by Sussex Police, Sussex Safer Roads Partnership and the local Adur/Worthing Road Safety Action Group. It exists to demonstrate to motorists that monitoring of vehicle speeds by volunteers is a simple process using speed detection devices, which provide instant results. Offenders can be reported to Sussex Police.

CSW groups are rapidly expanding around the UK and are viewed by police forces as an educational reminder to motorists to keep within recognised speed limits especially now with the new offence penalties in place.

In Worthing, there is a definite speeding problem on many of the town’s roads, a fact regularly reported to volunteers by residents during monitoring sessions.

As co-ordinator of the local group, my role is to set up monitoring sessions and forward records to Sussex Police.

If there are residents with time available who feel they would like to join the group with the aim of making communities safer for all – we do not require extraordinary amounts of their time – there is a national website on which potential volunteers may register. Simply search for Community SpeedWatch and, after training, some theoretical knowledge and on-site practical training, they can become members of the local CSW group. The minimum age is 16 and both men and women are welcome.

If, as residents, you share our concerns on road safety, join the local group.

David Wakefield

CSW Co-ordinator

Goldsmith Road

Worthing

