Remembering WW1 soldier

I was very interested to read the item on Charles William Peirce in your ‘remembering Worthing’s First World War fallen’ feature in the July 20 edition.

I did not know of the memorial to Charles Peirce in St Matthews Church.

He is also named on a plaque in West Chiltington church, the closest to Broadford Bridge where he came from.

Charles Peirce was my great uncle, and members of his family still live in this area.

Richard Peirce

Salvington Road

Worthing

