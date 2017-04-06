LETTER: Will there be a response?

Thank you for publishing my letter (‘Please do not repeat mistake’) in last week’s edition. I did not expect it.

I have also been surprised by the very favourable response from friends. It will be interesting to see if Arun District Council responds or not.

J.D. Lynn

Old Manor Road

Rustington

---

