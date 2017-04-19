LETTER: ‘Well done’ to operatic society

I would like to congratulate the Littlehampton Players Operatic Society on their production of The Music Man, staged at the Windmill Theatre, April 5 to 8.

I had the pleasure of attending the opening night on Wednesday evening.

The production was well executed with well rehearsed vocals and excellent casting with the lead of Professor Harold Hill being played by Matt Hughes-Short.

This was something a little different for LPOS and it definitely paid off with well-attended houses.

A huge thank you to director Emily Dadson, musical director Daniel Paine, choreographer Jan Combes, the whole cast, all those backstage and everyone else involved in staging this production. It was a delight to watch and I look forward to their next production, ‘Oklahoma!’, from October 11 to 14.

Cllr William Blanchard-Cooper

Deputy Mayor

Thames Close

Littlehampton

