LETTER: An open letter to the PM

Dear Prime Minister,

I’m not used to writing to politicians but my grief for my kingdom compels me.

It’s a sad week for union, for Europe and Great Britain alike. Your skill has brought us to the crumbling edge of the cliff. This week you will push us all over, using the weight of 40 years of Daily Mail editorials, the weight of a populist movement spawned from the backward edge of your party and the weight of disingenuous promises fed to a fearful electorate.

What upsets me most is that you must see better than anyone the ruinous path we are taking. You already know the outcome will be bad – bad for our economy, for our Union, for geopolitics.

Yet what is that set against the lead load of sectional interest? What is that to a party bent on resurrecting the 1950s rather that visioning the 2050s? Change your course. Before we slip over the edge, before we tumble head over heels onto the rocks. What a glorious act of true leadership that would be.

R. Buxton

Hillside Avenue

Worthing

---

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.