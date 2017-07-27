Going door-to-door for charity

A correspondent last week asked for people’s opinions on evening door-to-door charity collecting.

I’d certainly put money in a charity box in the evening, though if it was dark I’d ask who was outside first.

If it’s a question of arranging regular donations, I’d politely decline anyway because it’s a greater commitment.

Years ago. I worked in market research and we were allowed to work between 9am and 9pm and I don’t recall anyone complaining about the hour.

My main concern was to step back a few paces after I’d knocked because you never know what’s coming out – and you just wouldn’t believe what some people feel free to say to someone who knocks on their door at any time of day.

You do meet a larger number of friendly people though and you remember them with pleasure. Some of them decline, but they’re pleasant about it. I remember an elderly Welshman here with a collie dog. When I said a few words to the dog, the dog didn’t understand because he was Welsh too, so his master translated for him.

I can understand anyone being concerned about elderly people giving away more than they can afford and I think it’s a sound idea for them to have a ‘sorry’ notice up. (A door chain is a good idea too in any case.) There again, if people don’t want to be disturbed after a particular time, I imagine putting up your own notice would stop late callers.

Jacqueline Deeks

Wendy Ridge

Rustington

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.littlehamptongazette.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/LittlehamptonGazette

3) Follow us on Twitter @LhamptonGazette

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Littlehampton Gazette - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.