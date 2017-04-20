VIDEO: Traders answer DIY SOS for Yapton mum Amanda

Hit TV show DIY SOS has been ‘absolutely inundated’ with offers from trades people to help transform a family’s home.

The house of disabled Yapton mum Amanda Worne will be totally altered over just nine days in May for the BBC One programme.

Amanda Worne was left paralysed by a cycling accident in 2015. ks170810-2 SUS-170304-181353008

A plea was made for Sussex traders to give up their time and expertise to help on the build, and at a trades day today, Thursday, April 20, scores of peoples came along to pledge their services.

DIY SOS’s very own build manager Mark Millar was there meeting traders from far and wide who are going to help.

Mark said: “We’ve had a request out on Facebook for a few weeks and we’ve had the most amazing turnout.

“It’s been incredible, we’ve had electricians, plumbers, timber frame people, we’ve had suppliers, decorators come in, plasterers, cleaning companies turning up.

“I basically need 90 people in that house every day, building, painting, redecorating, whatever we need them to do to make this work and we’ve got people coming up here with massive hearts who’ve decided to help out on this job.

“Amanda’s had this terrible accident, her life has changed over night but she’s the most positive person I’ve ever met.”

Read Amanda’s amazing story and how much being picked for DIY SOS means here

The show’s producers say they’ve had more than 1,000 emails from people saying they want to help, so much so they’ve not been able to answer them all.

Anyone who wants to assist with the big build from May 9-18 should email diysosarundel@bbc.co.uk

