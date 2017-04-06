VIDEO: First Sussex schools snooker event could be big break for future stars

Snooker loopy schoolchildren chalked-up their cues for the first West Sussex Schools Snooker Championship yesterday (Wednesday, April 4).

Around 50 children from four schools in Worthing and East Preston gathered for the knockout event at West Park School, in Marlborough Road, Worthing.

Pupils taking part in the snooker event.

And while the world’s best were preparing for the 2017 World Championship in Sheffield, it was the stars of tomorrow who were the focus.

“If we don’t have events like this and we don’t have the children coming through then snooker will eventually die,” said snooker coach Steve Barnard, who organised the event.

Steve, who runs Score Coaching, leads snooker clubs at the four partaking schools – East Preston Infant, East Preston Junior, Lyndhurst Infant and West Park.

As well as playing the traditional form of the game, children play Functional Snooker – a variant designed to improve literacy and numeracy skills.

See the video above for action and interviews.