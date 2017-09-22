UPDATE: Woman airlifted to hospital after car overturns

A woman has been airlifted to hospital after a car overturned near the Shell garage in Littlehampton.

A West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service spokesman confirmed a woman had been freed from the car after becoming trapped.

Emergency services at the scene. Picture supplied by Kris Bradshaw

The car, which was on its side, had been blocking the entrance to the petrol station.

Fire crews have now left the scene.

Sussex Police confirmed a traffic unit were at the scene and were dealing with the incident.