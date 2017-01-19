UPDATE: Fire confirmed at department store

The fire service has confirmed there was a fire at a department store in Worthing.

As previously reported, crews were called to Beales in South Street following reports of a smell of burning on the first floor.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said that there was a small fire in a light fitting on the first floor which had gone out by the time fire crews arrived. It was inspected by firefighters and the incident was left with the store electrician, they added.

The cause of the fire was accidental ignition.

The store was evacuated after the fire alarms went off, and the fire service believed the evacuation had ended.

Beales in Worthing has been evacuated. Picture: Sam Woodman

