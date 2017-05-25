UPDATE: Armed police raid caused by paintball guns

The armed police raid that closed a road today was due to paintball guns in a house.

Armed officers were seen swarming around a property in Salisbury Road in Worthing at around 1pm after a number of weapons were seen in a property.

Two builders nearby witnessed the entire incident, and praised the police for keeping everyone ‘cool and calm’. Click here to see their interview.

A police spokesman said: “Officers sealed off the road and entered the house and found the collection of what looked to be rifles. The weapons were examined and found to be paintballing guns and posed no danger to the public.”

Superintendent Dave Padwick said: “We are very grateful to the member of the public who saw the weapons and was rightly very concerned. She did exactly the right thing and immediately phoned us.

“Thankfully the weapons were not real and were paint-balling equipment but we appreciate her vigilance.

“We continue to advise the public to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious behaviour or activity on 0800 789 321 or in an emergency the public should always call 999. For further information about reporting suspicious behaviour visit https://act.campaign.gov.uk/.”