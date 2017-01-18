TRAFFIC: Two vehicle collision in Arundel

Police were called to a road traffic collision in Arundel this afternoon (January 18).

Police said they were called to the collision at 3.55pm.

A police spokesman said: “The collision was between a Volkswagen Golf and a Nissan Micra on The Causeway, Arundel Railway Station on Wednesday (18 January).

“There were no injuries and the road was not blocked.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.