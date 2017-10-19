Stranded vessel rescued by RNLI

A stranded leisure craft has been rescued by the RNLI.

The skipper of the vessel made a phonecall to the UK Coastguard advising that he had run out of fuel and was unable to continue his journey and requested assistance from Littlehampton RNLI.

Littlehampton RNLI’s Atlantic 85 lifeboat Renée Sherman and volunteer crew launched at around 9.20pm on Wednesday, October 18 and headed out towards the reported scene one mile south of the harbour entrance in cloudy weather conditions, good

visibility and a calm sea.

On arrival the casualty with two adults on-board had dropped anchor to prevent any drifting. The lifeboat came alongside the casualty and the crew rigged up a tow line to its stern in readiness for its recovery.

The anchor was recovered and the lifeboat commenced the tow back to the visitor moorings alongside the Harbour Boards Office, where it was safely moored.

The lifeboat returned to the station at just after 9.45pm where it was refuelled and made ready for service.