A motorcyclist has suffered ‘slight injuries’ after colliding with a car on the A259 west of Littlehampton, according to police.

Police were called at 12.05pm to reports of a collision between Yapton Road and Bridge Road.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “A couple of local units and a traffic unit were sent to the scene.

“The units left the scene at 12.45pm and the road is reopen.”