Man suffers facial injuries after car overturns

An elderly man suffered minor facial injuries after a car overturned onto its roof on the A259 on Thursday (April 20), according to police.

The incident was reported at the junction of the A259 New Road with the B2187 Mill Lane at Rustington, Littlehampton, police said.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “A car had overturned onto its roof, trapping an elderly man at the wheel.

“He was released from the vehicle, believed to be a Volkswagen Golf, within 10 minutes and was found to have sustained minor facial injuries.

“The road was blocked for almost 90 minutes while the incident was dealt with and the scene cleared.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.