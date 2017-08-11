Lively debate over bypass at town council meeting

The looming publication of possible routes for an A27 bypass provoked what can safely be described as a lively debate in Arundel last night.

Arundel Town Council’s Traffic Committee saw a record attendance as residents a room at the town hall to hear more about the possible bypass.

Many councillors pushed for a public debate on the possible bypass.

James Stewart. committee chairman, said: “There is no real point in consulting when we do not know the options we are consulting on.”

Highways England will reveal its options for a possible bypass at Arundel on August 22.

There will then be a public consultation.

Mr Stewart added that he would support one after the routes had been published.

He said: “I have been in touch with St Nicholas Church and they would be wiling to hold it as long it is a balanced and civil and orderly debate.”

But aside from agreeing that a public meeting should be held, councillors remained split on the wider bypass issue.

Councillor Kay Wagland said: “We have got to remember this isn’t just about what Highways England presents.

“The solution that could be best for Arundel could be none of these.”

She objected to the council’s current position, which is to support the ‘pink-blue’ until the new options come out and then reassess.

She said: “I think if a public meeting was hosted by the town council from a position of supporting a particular reoute would be intrinsically dodgy.”

Mr Stewart said the council would not be taking a particular view once the new options come out, and the meeting would allow members of the public to make their views heard.

A date for a public meeting has been set for Monday, September 25.

More details will be available closer to the time.