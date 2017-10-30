A24 closed due to diesel spillage

A large section of the A24 remains closed between Worthing and Horsham after a container lorry overturned in the early hours of this morning spilling diesel on the road.

The A24 is closed northbound from Ashington B2133 to the Partridge Green junction with the B2135; and southbound from Buck Barn A272 to Dial Post, according to Sussex Roads Police.

At 2.35am Sussex Roads Police tweeted: “A24 closed both ways from Ashington to Buck Barn due to overturned container and large diesel spillage #cb149.”

Motorists should expect long delays.

More to follow.