Thousands raised for nursery by motorcycle owners club

A motorcycle owners club has raised thousands of pounds, funds which are set to support a nursery.
For many years, Clymping based Sussex British Motorcycle Owners Club has raised funds for local registered children’s charities, and has continued to do so in 2017. The beneficiary of this year’s efforts is Kamelia Kids Day Nursery, which provides 51 weeks full day care following the Early Years Foundation Stage principle of learning through play. In addition, the nursery supports a number of pre-school children with a wide range of complex needs and those with special educational needs. The club has raised £4,000, with the support of Rotary for Brighton & Hove. This was well received by the nursery, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary next year.
