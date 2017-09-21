The hunt is on to find 2017 Pub of the Year

We all have different ideas of what makes a perfect pub. Do you prefer a cosy traditional ale house, with comfy seats, crackling fire, the happy hum of background conversation and a pint?
Perhaps it’s the banter and cheer of a buzzing street corner boozer, or gleaming city bar, craft beers and rustic snacks?
Yes, pubs are a haven of solace and authenticity.
Tell us who balances charm and history, service and sympathy, a well-stocked bar and hearty food, all pulled together with effortless professionalism.
Who should make the top ten from our list of nominees?
To vote, post us the coupon in this week’s paper, stating the full name, address and voting number of your favourite from the list.
Closing date for votes is 10am Friday, October 6, 2017.
Please note, unfortunately we can’t accept any photocopied or defaced coupons; coupons delivered by hand or after the closing date.
Vote for one of these:
01 - Alehouse & Kitchen, High Street, Worthing
02 - Anchored In Worthing, West Buildings, Worthing
03 - Bar Nextdoor, Rowlands Road, Worthing
04 - Broadwater, Broadwater Street West, Worthing
05 - Brookstead Alehouse, South Farm Road, Worthing
06 - Cheers II, Ann Street, Worthing
07 - Chequer Inn, High Street, Steyning
08 - Coach & Horses Clapham, Arundel Road, Worthing
09 - Eagle Inn, Tarrant Street, Arundel
10 - Forty Two, Marine Parade, Worthing
11 - George & Dragon, High Street, Tarring
12 - Green Man Ale & Cider House, South Street, Tarring
13 - J B’s Traditional Bar, New Street, Worthing
14 - Macmillan’s Bar, Union Place, Worthing
15 - Marlipins Public House, High Street, Shoreham-by-Sea
16 - Old Star Ale & Cider House, Church Street, Shoreham-by-Sea
17 - Pebbles On The Port, Lady Bee Industrial Estate, Southwick
18 - Piston Broke, High Street, Shoreham-by-Sea
19 - Rocking Horse, The Broadway, Brighton Road, Worthing
20 - Sussex Yeoman, Palatine Road, Goring
21 - Suter’s Yard, High Street, Shoreham-by-Sea
22 - Tangerine, Marine Parade, Worthing
23 - The Alexandra, Lyndhurst Road, Worthing
24 - The Amsterdam Inn, Upper Shoreham Road, Shoreham-by-Sea
25 - The Arun View Inn, Wharf Road, Littlehampton
26 - The Beach House Bar, Marine Parade, Worthing
27 - The Black Horse Inn, Climping Street, Littlehampton
28 - The Black Horse Inn, High Street, Findon
29 - The Black Rabbit, Mill Road, Arundel
30 - The Bridge Inn, High Street, Shoreham-by-Sea
31 - The Bridge Inn, Houghton Bridge, Amberley
32 - The Buckingham Arms, Brunswick Road, Shoreham-by-Sea
33 - The Bulls Head, Goring Street, Worthing
34 - The Castle Ale House, Newland Road, Worthing
35 - The Castle Inn Hotel, The Street, Bramber
36 - The Charles Dickens, Heene Road, Worthing
37 - The Clockhouse Bar, Sea Road, East Preston
38 - The Corner House, High Street, Worthing
39 - The Crabtree Inn, Buckingham Road, Shoreham-by-Sea
40 - The Cricketers, Broadwater Street West, Worthing
41 - The Cricketers, The Green, Southwick
42 - The Crown, High Street, Littlehampton
43 - The Crown & Anchor, High Street, Shoreham-by-Sea
44 - The Dew Drop, Wick Street, Wick
45 - The Dolphin Hotel, High Street, Littlehampton
46 - The Duke Of Wellington, Brighton Road, Shoreham-by-Sea
47 - The Egremont Hotel, Brighton Road, Worthing
48 - The Farmers, South Street, Lancing
49 - The Ferry Inn, East Street, Shoreham-by-Sea
50 - The Fox Inn, Arundel Road, Patching
51 - The Gardeners Arms, West Street, Sompting
52 - The George, Main Street, Burpham
53 - The George & Dragon, Houghton
54 - The Georgi Fin Micropub, Goring Road, Goring
55 - The George Inn, Surrey Street, Litlehampton
56 - The Golden Lion, The Strand, Worthing
57 - The Grand Victorian Hotel, Railway Approach, Worthing
58 - The Grizzly Bear, South Street, Worthing
59 - The Gun Inn, High Street, Findon
60 - The Hare & Hounds, Portland Road, Worthing
61 - The Henty Arms, Ferring Lane, Worthing
62 - The Holly Tree Pub, The Street, Walberton
63 - The Joyful Whippet, Halewick Lane, Sompting
64 - The Kings Arms, Tarrant Street, Arundel
65 - The Kings Head Inn, High Street, Upper Beeding
66 - The Lamb Inn, The Street, Rustington
67 - The Lamb Inn, Salvington Roa, Worthing
68 - The Lamb Inn, The Square, Angmering
69 - The Libertine, Portland Road, Worthing
70 - The Locomotive, Lyminster Road, Wick
71 - The Longshore, Brighton Road, Shoreham-by-Sea
72 - The Marquis of Granby, West Street, Sompting
73 - The Mulberry, Goring Road, Worthing
74 - The New Inn, Norfolk Road, Littlehampton
75 - The New Sussex Hotel, South Street, Lancing
76 - The Norfolk Arms, Church Street, Steyning
77 - The Norfolk Arms Hotel, High Street, Arundel
78 - The North Star, Littlehampton Road, Worthing
79 - The Oystercatcher, Yapton Road, Climping
80 - The Railway, North Road, Lancing
81 - The Red Lion, High Street, Arundel
82 - The Red Lion Inn, Old Shoreham Road, Shoreham-by-Sea
83 - The Richard Cobden, Cobden Road, Worthing
84 - The Rising Sun, Shoreham Road, Upper Beeding
85 - The Romans, Manor Hall Road, Southwick
86 - The Rose and Crown, Montague Street, Worthing
87 - The Roundstone, Roundstone Lane, East Preston
88 - The Royal George, Upper Shoreham Road, Shoreham-by-Sea
89 - The Royal Oak, Brighton Road, Worthing
90 - The Royal Sovereign, Middle Street, Shoreham-by_Sea
91 - The Schooner, Albion Street, Southwick
92 - The Seaview Hotel, Sea Road, East Preston
93 - The Selden Arms, Lyndhurst Road, Worthing
94 - The Ship & Anchor Pub, Station Road, Ford
95 - The Ship Inn, Southwick Street, Southwick
96 - The Six Bells, Lyminster Road, Wick
97 - The Smugglers Return, Ham Road, Worthing
98 - The Sportsman Inn, Crossgate, Arundel
99 - The Spotted Cow, High Street, Angmering
100 - The Spur Hotel, London Road, Slindon Common
101 - The Slug & Lettuce, Chapel Road, Worthing
102 - The Stanley Ale House, Queensway, Lancing
103 - The Star Inn, High Street, Steyning
104 - The Steam Packet, River Road, Littlehampton
105 - The St Marys Gate Inn, London Road, Arundel
106 - The Swallows Return, Titnore Lane, Worthing107 - The Swan Hotel, High Street, Arundel
108 - The Swiss Cottage, Old Shoreham Road, Shoreham-by-Sea
109 - The Three Fishes, Chapel Road, Worthing
110 - The Tudor Close, Ferringham Lane, Ferring
111 - The Tudor Tavern, Sea Road, East Preston
112 - The Valley Bar, Findon Road, Worthing
113 - The Vintners Parrot, Warwick Street, Worthing
114 - The Wandering Goose, Marine Parade, Worthing
115 - The White Hart, Surrey Street, Littlehampton
116 - The White Hart, Queen Street, Arundel
117 - The White Horse, High Street, Steyning
118 - The White Swan, Chichester Road, Arundel
119 - The Windmill, Mill Lane, Rustington
120 - The Woodman Arms, Angmering
121 - The Worlds End, Arundel Road, Worthing
122 - Thomas A Becket, Rectory Road, Worthing
123 - Warwick Arms, Warwick Street, Worthing
124 - Ye John Selden, Half Moon Lane, Salvington
125 - Ye Olde House at Home, Broadwater Street East, Worthing
126 - The Vine, High Street, Tarring
