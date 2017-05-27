Singin’ in the Rain is set to sparkle at Windmill Theatre

Littlehampton residents are set to be “walking down the lane with a happy refrain” when Star Ignited Performance Academy performs Singin’ In The Rain JR.

Principal of Star Ignited, Stephanie Moorey, and vice principal, Victoria Boxall, had difficulty in casting this show due to the huge amount of talent seen in the auditions.

Therefore, Star Ignited Performance Academy are presenting a Junior Show with lead performers age ranging from 9-11 years, and two Senior Performances with lead performers age ranging from 11-15 years.

Victoria said: “We’ve enjoyed every rehearsal with our students, they love the music, the dances and the singing of this golden classic musical. We are incredibly blessed to have students who are dedicated and hardworking! We are so proud of everything that they have achieved. Bring on opening night!”

Based on the 1952 movie, Singin’ In The Rain JR. takes place in Hollywood during the last days of the silent movie era.

The story follows Don Lockwood, one half of the blockbuster celebrity silent movie star “couple” Lockwood and Lamont, and the extreme measures taken when his co-star’s high-pitched and nasal voice threatens the duo’s successful transition into talking pictures.

Star Ignited Performance Academy will present the Broadway JR. production Singin’ In The Rain JR. on Thursday, June 1, at 3pm and 7pm and Friday, June 2, at 7pm at The Windmill Theatre in Littlehampton.

Tickets are £10, group discount of bookings of 10+ tickets, and may be purchased at Star Ignited Performance Academy’s studio or by emailing staignited.boxoffice@gmail.com

For more information, call Stephanie on 07490 720055 or message the facebook page at www.facebook.com/starignitedperformanceacademy.

