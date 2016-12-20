Rotary club collects 50 food parcels for foodbank

For the third year, Littlehampton Rotary Club has collected 50 food parcels for the Littlehampton Foodbank, based in Littlehampton Baptist Church in Fitzalan Road.

Bruce Green, president of the rotary club, said: “We are only too pleased to help once again and we have now donated over £10,000 worth of food since 2009 when the foodbank first started.”

Hazel West, foodbank coordinator, said: “Once again we are indebted to our local rotary club who for the third year have donated this large quantity of food parcels which will make such a difference to a few individuals or families.

“We have had a man who had recently been discharged from prison and he broke down in tears when he was handed his parcel, he said was the first Christmas present he had been given for more than six years”

