Arundel and South Downs: Meet the general election candidates

With the general election taking place on June 8, we asked each of the Arundel and South Downs candidates to tell us who they are and what they stand for.
Seven parties are standing candidates: The Conservatives, Greens, UKIP, Labour, Lib Dems,
With the general election taking place on June 8, we asked each of the Arundel and South Downs candidates to tell us who they are and what they stand for.
Seven parties are standing candidates: The Conservatives, Greens, UKIP, Labour, Lib Dems,
By registering you are agreeing to the terms and conditions. of the website.{* traditionalRegistration_captcha *}
Registering with Littlehampton Gazette means you're ok with our terms and conditions.
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.
Email is already registered with OtherSite. You'll be able to use the same account on current Site. Alternatively, you can create a new account with another email address.
Enter your postcode so we can keep you up-to-date with the latest local news and exciting deals.
is already registered with . You will be able to use the same account on . Alternatively, you can create a new account with another email address.