PICTURES: Supreme Box Kart Championships

Cub Scouts raced around Goodwood Motor Circuit on Sunday, celebrating the tenth anniversary of the Supreme Box Kart Championships.

There were 240 girls and boys aged eight to 11, battling it out in 40 teams and taking on the fast-flowing, figure-of-eight raceway.

1st Felpham made it to the semi-finals but was then knocked out by the eventual winner

Organiser Stephen Bell said: “We have had the Festival of Speed and the Revival –Sunday was the turn of the Supreme.

“From humble beginnings, the Supreme has become the biggest box kart championship for Cub Scouts in the UK.

“This is a showcase championship for Cubs and they love the inter-pack competition.

“With sponsorship from the Woods Travel Group, the championships have grown and grown. Woods Travel, for the sixth year as main sponsors, ensure that every Cub goes home with at least a medal, the top four teams go home with some lovely trophies to keep and there is a shield for the championship winners.

National Hot Rod driver 155 Lee Pepper had his race car on display for the Cubs to sit in

“Teamwork, healthy competition and sportsmanship are all skills these young people will leave the Supreme with, and not an electronic device to be seen anywhere on the day.”

Seven counties were represented, including new entrants 1st Barnstaple from Devon and, returning for a second year, 12th Bangor from County Down, Northern Ireland.

The heats were hard fought, to gain a place in the shootout for the top 16 teams.

Littlehampton Sea Cadets Band played for the large crowd at lunchtime and National Hot Rod driver 155 Lee Pepper had his race car on display for the Cubs to sit in.

Cub Scouts take on the fast-flowing, figure-of-eight raceway at Goodwood

The quarter finals followed, then the semi-finals, where 4th East Grinstead beat 1st Warsash from Hampshire, and 1st Woodmansterne from Surrey beat 1st Felpham.

Stephen said: “Sadly, 4th East Grinstead crashed out just after the start in the final. So, for the first time ever, the winner of the Supreme championship was a pack from outside West Sussex, 1st Woodmanstrene, who also won the Michael Smith Concours Award for best turned out kart.”

Rachael Hammond, chairman of West Sussex Scouts, said it was an amazing day that gave a huge amount of pleasure to everyone involved.

Everyone taking part and watching had a fantastic time