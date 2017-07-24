PICTURES: Jamie’s Wish family fun day

Have your say

The dedicated team at Jamie’s Wish gave families a fantastic fun day on Saturday.

The horrendous rain meant some activities had to be curtailed but nothing could stop the intrepid volunteers.

Magda Murphy from The Little Art Class painting the face of Beau, eight. Pictures: Kate Shemilt ks170993-1

Jody Lee, co-founder of the charity, said: “A huge thank you to all performances, businesses and people involved, especially our volunteers, and to everyone that supported us and spent their money.

“The rain certainly had an impact with lots of last-minute cancellations but as promised we carry on whatever the weather.

“Everyone rallied round to create a successful finale indoors, so thank you to everyone involved.

“The total raised is £2,865.38 - a big amount, considering the very wet weather and the many cancellations.”

The tombola stall ks170993-6

Littlehampton-based after-school club The Little Art Class was busy face-painting all afternoon.

Vicky Ridgley said: “My lovely sisters and I face-painted all afternoon for Jamie’s Wish Family Fun Day. Despite the rain, spirits were high raising money for this wonderful charity.”

There were some amazing owls and reptiles on show and entertainment included an Elvis impersonater and Star Ignited Performance Academy.

Jamie’s Wish, based in Church Street, Littlehampton, sends wish boxes across England and Wales, to children and young adults up to the age of 25 who are battling cancer.

Andrea Harman, son Harrison, ten, and Alfie Boyle, nine, on a treasure hunt ks170993-4

Shame about the rain but it did not stop the smiles ks170993-7