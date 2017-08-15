PICTURES: Fun in the sun at sandcastle competition

Life was a beach for hundreds of eager diggers as they soaked up the sun at the annual sandcastle building competition.

The judges were treated to a wide range of creations yesterday, ranging from wildlife like octopi and hippos to sportier creations such as a football pitch.

Ben Holliday, nine, and his sister Zoe, seven, were the winners of the five and overs category in the Littlehampton sandcastle competition

Among the winners of the annual event, which was held near the Stage by the Sea on Littlehampton seafront, were Ben Holliday, nine, and his sister Zoe, seven, whose sun-themed masterpiece wowed the judging panel.

Ben said: “It was incredible. We were quite lucky that we won.” Zoe added: “I think we won because we did it on our own without any help.”

Hot on their heels in the over-five’s category were Brisa Groves, eight, and her sister Bronte, 11, who came from Barcelona to visit their family.

Their dad Chris said it was ‘a really nice surprise’.

Another jet-setting competitor was Miranda Laviers, who flew from one ‘LA’ to another.

The 11-year-old, who is from Camarillo, California, flew from Los Angeles airport to visit her grandmother Di Brown in Rustington.

She made a sandcastle love heart encrusted with stones, which read ‘We Love LA’.

This was her third attempt at sandcastle victory, having made a mouse and a cat in the last two years.

Agnieszka Dybowski, 38, with her sons Kornel, eight, and Arthur, four and family friend Emilia Scholz, nine at the Littlehampton sandcastle competition

She said: “I love coming back because it is much nicer here and not as hot, and I have lots of family here.”

Her grandmother Di Brown helped accessorize the sandcastle with odds and ends from her garage. She said: “It is really fun, and such a lovely atmosphere with families doing the sandcastles together.”

The judging panel included pirate-clad members of Littlehampton’s Organisation of Community Arts and the mayor, Billy Blanchard-Cooper. Prior to the judging, the mayor said he would be rewarding creations with moats and a good use of accessories.

He said the sandcastles which most attracted his attention were the hippo-shaped sculpture and one which was also a working marble run. He said: “It was a fantastic day. Lots of people turned out and had fun.”

Emma London and her daughter Holly, five, with their mermaid entry in the Littlehampton sandcastle competition

Organisers said the turnout was believed to be around 400 people, at least 50 more than last year.

Agnieszka Dybowski, 38, from Highdown Drive in Wick took her sons Kornel, eight, and Arthur, four, built a sand version of cartoon character Spongebob Squarepants, along with their family friend Emilia Scholz. Emilia, nine, said: “We don’t have to stay at home and go on our phones and stay in and watch TV.”

Judge Stacey Mendoza-Quinn from the arts group said: “The creativeness of the children who were left to do it on their own was quite inspired. Ingenious.”

The winners and runners up of the three categories – five and under, over-five’s and 10 plus, won prizes courtesy of Harbour Park and the Hook-a-Fish fishing shop in Pier Road.

Micah Foord and twins Eben and Joel, 11, with their granddad Malcolm in the Littlehampton sandcastle competition

Tamar Foord and her daughter Lauren, three, in the Littlehampton sandcastle competition

Magician Nick Clark entertained children before the Littlehampton sandcastle competition begun