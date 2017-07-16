WHISPERING SMITH: The good, the bad and the ugly...

THE GOOD: A bright sunny Sunday morning and more than a hundred riders set off from Chichester’s St Richards cancer ward to take on the 25-mile hike to Worthing Hospital’s cancer ward and raised an estimated £15,000 for their pedal-powered effort.

The money will be donated to Western Sussex Cancer Day Care Centres charity and could well benefit anybody and everybody at some time or another.

Congratulations to the dedicated unsung organisers, the riders – especially those experienced riders who took the time to help the novices – the marshals and to Father Roger Caswell who opened the St Mary’s Church Hall for half-way refreshments.

A superb job, well organised, well worthwhile and very well executed.

Being a bit wobbly on a bicycle I volunteered to be one of the 22 marshals and found it a very rewarding experience, the riders waved and acknowledged our presence although, secretly, I think they knew exactly where they were going.

Drivers overall were patient and I must give a smile to the motorist who pulled over to the kerb, studied my red arrow and asked me ‘is this was the way to Amarillo?’

THE BAD: The miniature railway shed, the Mewsbrook Café and boat house, the Putting Green Café each burgled or vandalised last week.

Hundreds of pounds worth of equipment stolen or destroyed and no sign of the low life who perpetrate these crimes across our lovely seafront.

Is it time to put in hidden CCTV cameras, not monitored 24/7 but examined each morning following an assault on these premises?

That or we just sit back and watch the place disintegrate across the summer while valuable tools and property are probably doing good business at car boot sales.

THE UGLY: On my Saturday walk, I counted five black, brown or yellow plastic bags of discarded dog poop, one bag only six feet away from a red doggy waste bin. Ugly is as ugly does...

---

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.littlehamptongazette.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/LittlehamptonGazette

3) Follow us on Twitter @LhamptonGazette

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Littlehampton Gazette - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.