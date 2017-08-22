Enter the BBC’s new game show without leaving your house

The BBC is seeking new contestants to enter their new game show, The Button, which will see households compete for cash prizes without leaving the comfort of home.

Avalon, who are producing the new BBC game show, have remained tight lipped as to what the game show will entail, but if you want to throw your hat in the ring and win some fantastic cash prizes enter by filling out the application form via BBC Take Part.

To be in a chance of winning big, there must be more than two people in your household and applicants must all be aged 18 or over.