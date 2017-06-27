Mum: A Tesco lorry nearly ‘crushed’ my little Henry

A furious mother has hit out at Tesco after her three-year-old son was nearly ‘crushed’ by one of its HGV trucks.

Lauren Pollard and her husband Adam were putting their shopping in their car with children Henry and Norman at the Tesco in West Durrington early on June 12 when tragedy nearly struck.

Little Henry was sat in the trolley behind the family car – within the boundaries of the parent and child parking space – when a Tesco lorry came round the corner.

Adam, himself a HGV driver, said ‘he’s not going to make that turn’, but the lorry kept on going, Lauren said.

Lauren, who lives with her family in Coleridge Crescent in Goring, said: “I screamed at my husband to move my three-and-a-half year old.

Lauren said Adam yanked Henry out of the way just in time, with the HGV missing Henry by ‘millimetres’.

She added: “He would’ve been crushed against the car, it nearly cut my family apart.”

But Lauren, 34, waited days for a response from Tesco.

She reported it to the duty manager straight away, who promised to investigate.

When Adam called that evening staff knew nothing about it, so Lauren had to retell the shocking story.

Lauren said that night the lorry depot manager, who works for a separate company employed by Tesco, apologised for what happened and said the driver had been fired.

But it was several days before Lauren could meet with a member of Tesco staff, who gave Henry some toys and offered her a voucher.

Lauren said: “My child is worth more than any money.

“I wanted an apology from the driver.”

She said Henry has been left traumatised and does not want to leave the house.

A Tesco spokesperson said the driver no longer delivers for them and said: “We expect the highest standards of safety from our drivers so we were concerned to hear about this incident.

“We have apologised to Mrs Pollard and offered her a gesture of goodwill.”