Littlehampton care home residents meet feathered friends at fun event

Residents from a Littlehampton care home met a flock of feathered friends as the birds dropped in for a fun event.

The residents of Darlington Court were invited to the Rustington Residents Association.

Local falconry organisation, Hawking About, hosted the event as part of a sensory activity which was enjoyed by all residents at Darlington Court, but particularly helped to boost the emotional and physical wellbeing of people living with dementia in the home.

Darlington Court residents were given the rare opportunity to get up close to many different breeds of birds including a kestrel, a Harris hawk, an African spotted grey, a barn owl and a European eagle owl. In addition to watching an indoor display, residents were also given an insight into the different species, with a talk from a local bird of prey expert.

Fiona Wiederkehr, home manager at Darlington Court, said: “Many residents here have an active interest in wildlife and nature and, following the success of our involvement in the RSPB Big Garden Birdwatch earlier this year, we were delighted to have the opportunity to go along and meet and learn about some fascinating, feathered friends. You could see from the residents’ reactions just how engaged and fascinated they were by the chance to get so close to the impressive birds and it was fantastic to see the smiles on everyone’s faces. The session also fitted really well with our whole ‘activity based care’ approach here at Darlington Court.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.littlehamptongazette.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/LittlehamptonGazette

3) Follow us on Twitter @LhamptonGazette

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Littlehampton Gazette - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.