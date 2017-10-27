Into the Woods design challenge for schoolpupils

Arundel based sculptors have challenged schoolpupils to try their hand at an ‘Into the Woods’ design task.

Pupils at Chichester’s Oakwood School have teamed up with sculptors Mark and Rebecca Ford to launch the school’s ‘Into the Woods’ themed creative curriculum.

Mark and Rebecca, whose Two Circles Design studio is based in Arundel, challenged the enthusiastic children to come up with designs for a sculpture to use as a space for learning and making the most of imaginative play in the school’s outdoor environment.

The collaborative final image has taken themes and ideas from all of the children’s designs, with pupils helping to bring the eight foot high hazel and willow structure to life using traditional tools and weaving skills.

Clare Bradbury, headteacher, said: “Teaming up with Two Circles Design has been an exciting opportunity to bring the school together with local sculptors in a pupil-led project that both enhances the children’s love of their surroundings and provides a focus outdoors for many years to come.”