Vital work of Sussex’s community pharmacies highlighted

With winter on the way, the vital work of local community pharmacies across Sussex has been highlighted.

Penny Woodgate, Communications and Engagement Senior Officer for CPSS said: “This winter community pharmacies are going to be needed more than ever.

“We are the first port of call for many local people on healthcare matters and our regular patients and the wider community really rely on us.

“This is particularly the case over the winter months with coughs, colds and flu all becoming more common, and GP practices and hospitals already working flat out.

“As well as making sure everyone has the medicines they need this winter we’ll be helping people to understand and make the most of those medicines, and offering them advice on common ailments.

“We can also vaccinate people against flu, if they are eligible for a free NHS flu jab. And all of this without the need to wait for an appointment.”

For more information about the NHS Flu Jab contact your GP Surgery or Community Pharmacy.

To find out which community pharmacies are near to you and what services they offer, and other Local NHS Services are in your area visit the NHS Choices website http://www.nhs.uk/pages/home.aspx