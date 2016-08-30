Metal flakes found in Ben & Jerry’s ice cream

The makers of popular ice cream brand Ben & Jerry’s has recalled four batches of its product after pieces of metal were discovered in them.

Unilever said it had identified a period of production where small pieces of metal may have found their way into tubs of Cookie Dough ice cream.

As a precaution it is recalling all potentially affected items.

The affected batches are 500ml cartons of Cookie Dough, with batch codes L62110L011 / L62111L011 / L62112L011 / L62113L011.

Unilever has urged anyone who bought the affected product to dispose of it immediately and contact its customer care line on 0800 146 252 to arrange a replacement.