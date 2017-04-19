Fun event for Parkinson’s Week

Green Willow residential home in East Preston marked Parkinson’s Week with a fundraising afternoon.

Team leader Lauren Walker hosted the event, as her grandfather was recently diagnosed with Parkinson’s.

Home manager Diane Denyer said: “The residents and visitors enjoyed cocktails n the garden, as well as wet sponge throwing at our kitchen staff, Joel and Dome.

“Fun was had by all and more than £200 was raised for Parkinson’s UK. The staff at Green Willow were able to work in non-uniform for a donation and to wear blue, the theme colour for the charity.”

