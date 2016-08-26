Calls to strip Coperforma of Sussex patient transport service contract

Embattled patient transport service provider Coperforma should be stripped of its contract, one union has suggested.

The private company took over from South East Coast Ambulance Service back in April, but during the first few months patients complained about numerous incidents of crews either not turning up or showing up late.

One of its sub-contractors VM Langfords went into administration earlier this year and Coperforma had to step in to guarantee the pay, jobs, and terms and conditions of employees by transferring them to other companies working under them on the contract.

However the GMB union, which represents staff working for sub-contractor Docklands Medical Services, has warned that many of its members could lose their jobs without money owed to them from their previous employers.

Gary Palmer, GMB organiser, said: “No more chances, no more waiting until the dust hopefully settles, the time has come to remove Coperfoma and all those that would put profit before patients and staff.”

He explained that the union had been made aware that all transferred staff could be given notice and dismissed from their current NHS contracts with a view to offering them inferior contracts on a take it or leave it basis, which could affect up to 60 staff.

The tender process for the contract was led by the High Weald Lewes Havens Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) on behalf of all seven CCGs covering Sussex.

Mr Palmer added: “The GMB have written assurances and viewed public broadcasts where Coperforma CEO Michael Clayton clearly states that their new providers would not only pick up the PTS work after the collapse of Langfords, but that staff would be looked after and not out of pocket, and importantly that all their terms and conditions would remain and be protected and not just during any inbound move to a new provider but with assurances that it would also do so for any future outbound transfer as well.

“Right from the very start when this contract was awarded to Coperforma despite the missed warning signs around their inability to deliver such a vital service for Sussex being ignored by the CCGs and its accountable officers, their delivery, accountability and responsibility has been seen to fail all measures, standards and targets by everyone except those who are ultimately responsible, the CCGs.”

Coperforma have been approached for comment.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.