GALLERY: Lyminster Summer Fete

Rain did not stop play at Lyminster Summer Fete and the band played on regardless.

Arundel mayor Angela Standing officially opened the fete at Langmead Field, in Church Lane, on Saturday at midday.

Dancing in the rain at Lyminster Summer Fete. Photo by Derek Martin DM17736349a

Organised by St Mary Magdalene Church, the fete was raising much-needed funds for the beautiful Saxon church.

Vicar Tom Robson said: “The money is being raised towards the upkeep of the historic church building.

“We have been promoting this year our fundraising campaign for some urgent repairs to the roof and to the walls to keep the building standing - some parts of it have been there for nearly 1,000 years and it is still being used. It is a very important space to this community.”

Classic cars and military vehicles were on display alongside craft stalls, traditional games and refreshment tents.

Despite the rain, the fete was still a fantastic afternoon. Organisers said it was lovely to see so many people brave the elements.

